$2.55 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.48. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WESCO International.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Further Reading

