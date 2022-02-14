$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.68 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Shares of CF stock traded down $5.28 on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

