$2.63 EPS Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. ICON Public reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICON Public.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

ICON Public stock traded down $11.16 on Friday, reaching $261.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 226,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

