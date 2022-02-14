$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.10. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.