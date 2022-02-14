$2.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $13.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $151.51. 136,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,433,627. The company has a market capitalization of $447.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average of $160.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.00 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

