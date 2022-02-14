$208.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $208.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.60 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $206.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $808.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.50 million to $810.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $881.34 million, with estimates ranging from $869.10 million to $896.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. 926,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

