$247.45 Million in Sales Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will post $247.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.00 million. CSG Systems International reported sales of $236.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 310,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

