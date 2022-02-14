$251.36 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post $251.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.49 million and the lowest is $239.00 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $186.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.87 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 121,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $709.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,410,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

