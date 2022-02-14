2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,978 shares of company stock valued at $175,698.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.