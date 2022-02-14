2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 98,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,048,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $729.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

