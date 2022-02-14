$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.60 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $14.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $466.39. 270,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,904. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $367.00 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.31. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $62,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

