$3.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $15.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.09 to $16.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.19. 568,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,121. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.29 and its 200-day moving average is $470.56. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

