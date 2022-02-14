$314.96 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce sales of $314.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,497.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,936,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,338,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.