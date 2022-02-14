$314.96 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce sales of $314.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.
Shares of B opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes Group (B)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.