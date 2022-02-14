3,592 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 171,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,093,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after acquiring an additional 74,692 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 40.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 46,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $153.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average is $172.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

