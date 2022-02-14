$4.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.14. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.65. 794,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,493. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.72.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.