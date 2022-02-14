$4.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.17. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $4.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.62 to $22.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $4.28 on Monday, reaching $307.51. The company had a trading volume of 441,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,525. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $209.22 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

