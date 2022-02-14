4,332 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.45. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.