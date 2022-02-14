500,000 Shares in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.94% of StoneBridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth $11,916,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $17,805,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,405. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

