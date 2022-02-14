56,650 Shares in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Acquired by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Tiptree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 347,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 218,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter worth $1,216,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Tiptree stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

