$6.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the lowest is $5.89 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, reaching $224.27. 3,921,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.97. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.