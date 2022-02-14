$751.72 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post sales of $751.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $608.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.69. 712,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,775. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

