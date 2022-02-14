8,440 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $252.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

