ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ABB by 93.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in ABB by 6.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in ABB by 26.8% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

