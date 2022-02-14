Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Down 5.8%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.39. 155,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,300,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 108,339 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

