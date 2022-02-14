ACENT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $645,103.00 (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $645,103.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

