ACV Auctions (ACVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $10.51 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Truist Financial started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $247,650.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 96.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 397.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.