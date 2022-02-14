Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333,234 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103,586 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,494,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $473.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.74. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

