ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the January 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 752.7 days.

ADVOF stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $823.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.