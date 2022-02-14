Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Affirm from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.19.

AFRM stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Affirm by 2.9% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Affirm by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

