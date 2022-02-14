Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,248. The company has a market cap of $37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

