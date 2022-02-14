Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.95.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,868,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.