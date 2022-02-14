Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. 135,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,448. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $75.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

