Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AKTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. 135,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,448. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $75.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.26.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
