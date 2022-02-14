Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in January

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the January 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 652.0 days.

Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

