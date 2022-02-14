Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $668.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

