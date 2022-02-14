Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 370.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Sanderson Farms worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 13.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $183.94 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.42 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

