Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

