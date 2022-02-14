Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$59.00

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.