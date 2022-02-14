AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $46.90. 4,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

