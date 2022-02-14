AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $46.90. 4,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

