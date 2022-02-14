Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ALIZY traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $25.12. 141,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,038. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

