Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allison Transmission stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

