Allot Communications (ALLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.