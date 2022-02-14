AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $118,157.51

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $118,157.51 and approximately $31.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

