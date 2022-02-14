Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,386. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

