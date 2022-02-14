Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.02. 17,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,538. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

