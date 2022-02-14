Altium Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 85,000 Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Coliseum Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITA. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,973. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

