Altium Capital Management LP Has $3.20 Million Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,883 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

