Altium Capital Management LP Invests $1.76 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MDGL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
