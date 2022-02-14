Altium Capital Management LP Invests $2.58 Million in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 363.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $12,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 71.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59,491 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 207.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

ATEC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.71. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,496 shares of company stock worth $853,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.