Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 2.57% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 607,200 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 517,023 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

CDTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

