Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $42.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,342.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

